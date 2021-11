Two people were hospitalized Tuesday morning after a series of pre-dawn crashes triggered by a stalled car on a freeway in the South Los Angeles area.

Several vehicles slammed head-on into the car stalled in southbound lanes on the 110 Freeway near Florence Avenue. Video showed another car swerve into a freeway wall after the driver tried to avoid the car.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Details about the injured victims’ conditions were not immediately available.