A strong cold storm will be moving into Southern California bringing rain, snow and gusty winds.

The storm will be coming in a few waves that will begin Tuesday and last until Wednesday.

The first wave of rain will make an appearance around midnight Tuesday morning and will continue through the early part of the day. The rain will start off light to moderate then get heavy from between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The second wave will move in after lunchtime and continue on until the evening. This wave will bring significantly heavy rainfall and there is also the possibility of thunderstorms.

The third wave will start Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday morning. By this time the rain will become more scattered through the region but will remain moderate to heavy.

The coast and the valleys are expected to see anywhere from one to three inches of rain. The mountains and foothill areas can expect about two to four inches of snowfall.

Unlike the last two previous storms that were caused by warm atmospheric rivers, this storm will bring colder air meaning snow levels will drop.

The combination of old snow and new snow will elevate the avalanche danger above 6,000 feet.

A winter storm watch and high wind watch will go into effect Tuesday morning and will remain until Tuesday night and Wednesday evening.

Here are some additional graphics for the potentially high impact storm Tuesday into Wednesday.



Dangerous to impossible driving conditions will be possible high mountains, with still hazardous driving conditions elsewhere due to periods of moderate rain and strong cross winds. pic.twitter.com/oB8BdltqWL — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 20, 2023

The storm-related weather could cause dangerous conditions like roadway flooding along with urban and small stream flooding.

Some tips to remember when driving in a storm: