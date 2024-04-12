Here's when to expect weekend rain and snow in Southern California

What to Know Light to moderate showers are in the Saturday forecast with dry breaks.

More rain is possible Sunday before the storm moves out later in the day.

Mountain communities can expect snow with high temperatures hovering around 50.

A weekend storm will bring below-normal temperatures, periods of rain and some mountain snow to Southern California.

After two days of 80-degree temperatures, cooler conditions arrived Friday with another drop in temperatures coming for the weekend. Signs of a shift in the weather arrives Friday afternoon when winds pick up and clouds increase into the evening and overnight hours.

Rain will arrive on the Central Coast Friday night before moving into the Los Angeles area Saturday.

Here's the weekend weather timeline.

Saturday: Light to moderate showers

Light to moderate rain is in the afternoon and evening forecast with a brief lull Saturday night.

Early estimates show most of Los Angeles County will see about a half-inch of rain. An inch or more is possible in some mountain communities.

"It's not going to be a complete washout," said NBCLA forecaster Stephanie Olmo. "There will be some dry breaks.

"It should be a pretty dry start to the day, but we can't completely rule out the chance of maybe light showers."

The cold front with the storm will drop temperatures into the low 60s along the coast, and in the Los Angeles basin and parts of Orange County.

"We've beeng under this ridge of high pressure, keeping things under control with summer-like temperatures, but that continues to slide its way east, giving way to this area of low pressure," Olmo said.

In the mountains, snow levels will start at about 6,000 feet. Mountain communities will see high temperatures around 50 on Saturday.

Sunday: Morning rain, more snow

Another wave of showers moves in Sunday morning with a slight chance for thunderstorms. The storm will move out of the region later Sunday.

"That storm is going to press its way east to the north of us, but we're still going to get some activity on Sunday," Olmo said.

Snow will fall at elevations around 3,500 feet by Sunday morning. That could mean light snow over the Grapevine section of the 5 Freeway in northern Los Angeles County.

Temperatures will remain below normal.

Looking ahead to next week, expect dry weather and a warming trends that begins Monday. Temperatures in the 80s are possible by mid-week.