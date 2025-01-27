California Wildfires

Mudslide blocks part of Topanga Canyon Boulevard after rain in Palisades Fire area

Slides were reported in the Palisades Fire area after weekend rain.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A mudslide blocked part of Topanga Canyon Boulevard and other roads Monday morning after a day of rainfall in the Palisades Fire burn area.

Front-end loaders were removing mud from the road early Monday, hours after a flood warning expired Sunday for the Palisades Fire burn scar. Mud slides also were reported on Palisades Drive and Carbon Canyon Road.

Malibu Canyon Road was set to be closed between Piuma and Francisco Ranch roads through 5 p.m. Monday due to the risk of rock and mudslides. Video showed mud on Palisades Drive and Pacific Coast Highway was closed west of Topanga Canyon Boulevard.

The storm was expected to move out of the region Monday.

The Palisades Fire burned 23,448 acres since it started Jan. 7 in a Santa Ana windstorm. Containment early Monday was at 94 percent. As of Sunday, 6,837 structures had been destroyed and another 1,017 were damaged. Eleven deaths were reported.

Many evacuated residents have been allowed to return to their homes. A curfew remains in effect nightly from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the mandatory evacuation areas in the Palisades and Eaton fire zones. Only firefighters, utility workers and law enforcement personnel are allowed in those areas.

