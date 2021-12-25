Photos: Holiday Storm Images From Around California Published 16 mins ago • Updated 3 mins ago Early winter storms brought days of rain and snow to California. Below, a roundup of holiday week weather photos. 10 photos 1/10 SILVERADO CANYON, CA – DECEMBER 23: Jay Parker, 40, stands where his yard was washed away, the hot tub covered with mud and oak trees were toppled by a flash flood during last weeks storm along the 28000 block of Silverado Canyon Road on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 in Silverado Canyon, CA. (NOTE: THIS DAMAGE HAPPENED LAST WEEK DURING THE STORM) Jay built a wall along side his house before last weeks storm. He fortified the wall in anticpation of this storm. Parker, who lives with his wife Katie Parker, six-months pregnant, and four children, has been helping neighbors with their homes after last weeks storm caused flash flooding and mud slides in the canyon. The homes flanking the Parkers were engulfed in mud and have been red tagged for no occupancy. A voluntary evacuation warning will take effect at 8 a.m. Thursday in the Silverado, Williams and Modjeska canyons in Orange County’s Bond Fire burn area. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) 2/10 Los Angeles, CA – December 23: Cars drive through a rain flooded intersection at Chastsworth St and Haskell Ave in Granada Hills, CA, Thursday, Dec 23, 2021. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images) 3/10 Los Angeles, CA – December 23: A pedestrian makes his way along Van Nuys Blvd at Arleta Ave in Arleta, Thursday, Dec 23, 2021. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images) 4/10 Silverado Canyon, CA – December 24: A mudslide-covered propane tank sits along Silverado Canyon Road in Silverado, located in eastern Orange County, following an overnight storm, on Friday, December 24, 2021. The December 2020 Bond fire burned much of the the area and left the hills above the canyon barren and vulnerable rock-filled mudslides. (Photo by Mark Rightmire/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images) 5/10 Long Beach CA – December 16: A view of the Los Angeles River at dusk after a storm in Long Beach, CA on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) 6/10 LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 21: Snowcapped mountains are seen in the distance from City Terrace on the first day of winter in Pasadena on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. A series of storms spinning off the coast of Northern California are gathering strength and will soon begin moving toward the lower part of the state, the National Weather Service said. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) 7/10 Silverado Canyon, CA – December 24: Crews work at cutting up a large tree that fell across Silverado Canyon Road in Silverado, located in eastern Orange County, early Friday, December 24, 2021, following overnight storm that brought heavy rain and wind, knocking over a utility pole as it fell. The canyon areas are under mandatory evacuations following overnight storms that brought heavy rain and mudslides. The December 2020 Bond fire burned much of the the area and left the hills barren and vulnerable rock-filled mudslides. (Photo by Mark Rightmire/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images) 8/10 Getty SANTA MONICA, CA – DECEMBER 24, 2021 – – A passing storm makes its way above people who play in the surf on Christmas Eve in Santa Monica on December 24, 2021. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) 9/10 Silverado Canyon, CA – December 24: An evacuation order sign on East Santiago Canyon Road in Orange informs motorists that the canyon areas of eastern Orange County are under mandatory evacuations following overnight storms that brought heavy rain and mudslides to the area, on Friday, December 24, 2021. The December 2020 Bond fire burned much of the the area and left the hills above the canyon areas barren and vulnerable rock-filled mudslides. (Photo by Mark Rightmire/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images) 10/10 OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 23: Workers clear a mudslide from a double lot in the 6300 block of Westover Drive in Oakland, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. More rain is expected through the holiday weekend according to the National Weather Service. (Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images) This article tagged under: stormweather More Photo Galleries Find Festive Holiday Events Around Southern California Santa Brought Belly Rubs and Hope to a California Animal Center A Beloved Mammoth Is Rocking Snow and a Big Bow Things To Do: Events, Food, Festivals in SoCal in 2022