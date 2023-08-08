Here's what to expect in SoCal from the remnants of Tropical Storm Eugene

What to Know Southern California is feeling the effects of the remnants of Tropical Storm Eugene.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night through Thursday.

Accumulations will not amount to much, maybe a quarter of an inch for parts of Ventura County, the San Fernando Valley and mountains communities.

Southern California's mid-week weather will be impacted by the remnants of a tropical storm hundreds of miles away.

Tropical Storm Eugene has weakened, so it is not expected to bring the heavy rain that usually comes with tropical storms, NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon said.

However, the storm’s remnants will turn Southern California's usually dry summer air muggy. Humid conditions are expected to continue through Thursday, but temperatures will dip to below normal.

"We have a lot of cloud cover and high humidity because of the remnants of a tropical storm," De Leon said.

"The activity we're going to see throughout the day is going to be very spotty, isolated in the mountains," De Leon said. "But tonight through early tomorrow morning, we'll have another push of showers that will mostly affect Ventura County, the San Fernando Valley, the mountains."

"Don't panic. It doesn't look like it's going to add up to much. Accumulations will be light, about a quarter of an inch."

At the coast, southerly swells will increase, making for hazardous conditions. By Friday, the weather will begin to clear though temperatures will stay a bit cooler than usual through the weekend before a potential heat wave next week, De Leon said.