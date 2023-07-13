Cambria Christmas Market fans, it's snow joke: Tickets are now on sale

What to Know The Cambria Christmas Market, a nighttime event, will sparkle "most dates" from Nov. 24 through Dec. 23, 2023

Two million lights will add a twinkle to the expansive outdoor area, which is filled with pop-up shops, seasonal displays, musical moments, and special guests

Stay-over packages at three charming Cambria inns are now available; they're expected expected to sell out well ahead of opening night

CHRISTMAS IN JULY: Breaking out the tinsel when temperatures are toasty and setting up the tree when three-digit temperatures are making headlines isn't always the norm, but when the seventh month rolls around, lovers of the yuletide are ready to party. That means various "Christmas in July" events playfully pop up even when the weather is warm; think of sweet screenings of adorable, gingerbread-scented holiday romances to the brief return of decadent December-style desserts to some local bakeries. But here's a summer-meets-Christmas happening that really does look to the actual season, the one that will kick off, with Christmassy cheer, in about five or so months: It's the Cambria Christmas Market. Nope, the popular Central Coast event isn't setting up full-scale shop in the middle of summer, but 2023 tickets are now on sale.

TICKETS AND PACKAGES: Fans of the outdoor night event, which will take place on "most dates" from Nov. 24 through Dec. 23, can secure their admission now, and even their stay-over set-up, if they'd like to sleep near the illuminated action. And we do mean "illuminated": The market features around two million lights, as well as all sorts of photo-ready displays. Cute shops, warm sips, and other convivial details fill the picturesque space, which is just steps from two of the inns playing a part in the stay-over package offer. The Cambria Pines Lodge and The J. Patrick House & Inn are strolling distance from the market, while the Sea Otter Inn is closer to the ocean (you'll enjoy a shuttle ride, no charge, to the festive fun).

MORE FUN TO COME: But don't dally on booking your stay, for nights do fill up quickly. "We are so excited for this year's Market and our team is working hard to make this another successful year," said Mike Arnold, Event Manager for the Cambria Christmas Market. "We were amazed at how fast tickets and overnight packages went in 2022 and we are expecting to sell out even earlier this year." Other deck-the-hall delights will festoon select dates of the Cambria Christmas Market, like visits from the great-great-grandson of author Charles Dickens and ornament-designing icon Christopher Radko. Check the schedule before booking your room or securing your tickets to this sparkle-tastic Central Coast wonderland of ho-ho-holiday joy. And while we say it is "snow joke" that tickets are on sale in the middle of summer, something to know about beautiful Cambria is this: Actual snow is a no-go but bundling up for the chilly and charming market is a definite must.