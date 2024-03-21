Celebrate the swallows at this time-honored San Juan Capistrano fiesta

What to Know 2024 Swallows Day Parade

Saturday, March 23 in the heart of San Juan Capistrano; The Fiesta de las Golondrinas is one of the town's biggest parties

The celebration, which includes a fiesta, will honor "the return of the swallows from their winter home in Argentina"

LOOKING UP? Gazing skyward is something that many visitors do as they roam the lush, well-tended grounds of Mission San Juan Capistrano. That upward glance may be about admiring the colorful trees dotting the property or beholding the beautiful bells; watching puffy clouds drift over the mission is also a pleasurable way to spend part of a warm afternoon. But many people hope to spy a swallow's nest while exploring the storied spot, for the small birds are synonymous with the area. Songs, lore, and stories tell the tale of the swallows returning to Capistrano on St. Joseph's Day, a long-observed occasion that occurs near the start of springtime. To honor this tender-hearted tradition and fête these famous flyers, the community throws a grand parade and fiesta, a spring-style kick-off full of history, spunk, and yippee-ki-yay flair.

SATURDAY, MARCH 23... is when the 2024 Swallows Day Parade will wend its way through the center of town, giving onlookers the chance to admire handsome horses, hear marvelous mariachi music, clap for artists performing traditional dances, and wave at some of the local civic clubs. The Mercado Street Faire is also part of the merriment, and, everywhere you turn, you may find odes to the Old West, early California, and, of course, the gorgeous golondrinas at the feathery center of it all. Several streets will be closed, so be sure to look into the shuttle service before making for the vibrant Orange County village. Will the swallows themselves be in attendance? Keep a lookout as you enjoy the spring Saturday celebration; the beloved birds may just do a festive fly-by or alight somewhere nearby to observe the party thrown in their noble name.