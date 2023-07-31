Lompoc Valley's buzzy beekeeping bash is a honey of a happening

What to Know National Honey Bee Day Celebration

Saturday, Aug. 19 at Flying Goat Cellars in Lompoc Valley

Honey tasting, beekeeping talks, and more

BUZZ BUZZ: Slather it onto a crisp piece of nutty toast, drizzle it in a cup of piping tea, or simply savor a teaspoon of the golden elixir? Yes, we'd like to do all of those things, pretty much any day of the year, as any honey-loving person might. But when National Honey Bee Day buzzes into our honey-obsessed lives, we're looking for more ebullient and educational honey happenings, the sorts of celebrations that go well beyond eating a honey-drenched slice of bread. Flying Goat Cellars is set to honor the oh-so-August occasion on Saturday, Aug. 19, and bee buffs will want to fly on by for an assortment of activities helmed by the Lompoc Valley Beekeepers Association. "LVBA members will be on hand to offer local expertise and education on beekeeping, a peek into the life of bees with an observation hive and honey tasting," is the buzz about this event, which is free to join.

WINE AND FIRE 2023: This buzzy bash isn't the only tempting to-do in the verdant region. Aug. 19 falls in the middle of the annual multi-day "Wine and Fire" event, a joyful sip- and taste-around taking place in the wineries and tasting rooms of the Sta. Rita Hills wineries. There are several special soirées of note, including a Grand Tasting at La Purisma Mission. Over three dozen wineries will be there, making it a terrific time to get acquainted with the pinot noirs and chardonnays produced by some of the region's acclaimed vineyards. For tickets and all of the appetizing affairs set to pour from Aug. 17-20, click.