Napa Valley tradition: ‘Winter in the Wineries' adds flavor to the frostiest months

What to Know Visit Calistoga's "Winter in the Wineries"

$75 per passport; nineteen area wineries are participating

Dec. 2, 2023 through Feb. 4, 2024

WINTERTIME, and the weeks leading up to the solstice, aren't especially blustery in the Golden State, but reaching for a favorite sweater or cozy cap can and does happen when December dawns. It's a time when our daydreams begin to summon sumptuous holiday dishes, as well as those zesty libations, specifically wine, that pair well with turkey and dressing and all of those chocolate-rich desserts. But there is a way to celebrate wine that happens beyond the celebratory table, in a region that is known for its great grapes, pastoral beauty, and Napa Vapa Valley-style charms: It's Calistoga, home to bubbling mineral pools, the lighted tractor parade, and the Winter in the Wineries passport, which is beginning its fourteenth annual outing on Dec. 2.

THE PASSPORT... isn't just about one afternoon of wine tasting; rather, it is welcome at nineteen wineries around the region and good for two tasty months. That means you can come back a few times, if you like, visiting a new-to-you vineyard on each visit. The wineries are located in the Calistoga AVA (American Viticultural Area), which rambles over 12,000 acres, and most of the places you'll visit? They're owned by families. And while there's a collectible hard-cover passport, virtual passports are making their debut in 2023. They're a fine way to not only discover a fetching pinot noir, one that you might want to serve on your holiday table, but to connect with other discounts in the Calistoga area, from spas to restaurants.

PLAN NOW: The $75 pass goes on sale soon; find yours here when it becomes available, and more information about colorful Calistoga, an area that is home to elegant wines, offbeat outings, and water that's as warm as its spirit.