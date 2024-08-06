What to Know Biergarten at Old World Huntington Beach

Pretzel Fest rolls on both Aug. 17 and 18

Plum Fest gets sweet on Aug. 25

Oktoberfest begins at Old World Sept. 8

OOMPAHING AHEAD: People who love to dance like chickens surely know that National Dance Like a Chicken Day is a May event, an offbeat occasion that comes months before Oktoberfest officially starts. Still, if you plan on joining the beloved Chicken Dance — the tradition is a high-spirited staple of the celebration — you'll want to put your "wing practice" into motion, pronto, for Oktoberfest season is on the horizon. But good news: There are other ways to connect with the convivial vibe of Oktoberfest well before September starts. Look to Old World in Huntington Beach, one of the energetic hubs for Chicken Dances, oompah music, and sauerkraut-covered brats. The destination has two food festivals ahead in August, and while they're strictly not Oktoberfest-y, they may just put you in the festival frame of mind.

PRETZEL FEST... will break out the mustard over two tangy days: Aug. 17 and 18. Live tunes will add to the ambiance of the well-salted celebration and, yes, classic brews, too. But if you're more of a stone fruit person, look to Aug. 25 and the annual Plum Fest. German tuneage will get plum people on their feet for much of the afternoon while "a special PLUM menu" — think plum cake and plum crepes, as well as Berliners — will up the sweet factor. Of course, Old World is known for pretzels and treats throughout the calendar, if you can't stop by during one or both of the festivals. You might just gaze ahead to Oktoberfest, which kicks off in stein-raising style at the Huntington Beach hangout on Sept. 8. For more Old World events, dance like a chicken toward this site now.