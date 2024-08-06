Sandcastle festivals are shorely a quirky California tradition

What to Know Sandcastle festivals are a quirky California tradition, with the peak building season falling in August and September

The Sun & Sea Festival at Imperial Beach happens Aug. 17

The Annual Sand Sculpture Contest at Drakes Beach at Point Reyes National Seashore will take place Aug. 31

The Annual Sandcastle Contest in Carmel-by-the-Sea rises Sept. 14

THE SANDS OF TIME: It isn't too hard to connect grains of sand to the concept of time; after all, hourglasses are filled with the good and grainy stuff. Still, one must show a bit of grit when it comes to determining the best season for the building of sandcastles, that time-honored, ultra-ancient pursuit that takes a little imagination, a little patience, and, yes, more than a little ocean water, too.

A MONTH OF SANDCASTLES: While sand is a year-round material, easily accessed by beach visitors whatever the season, official National Sandcastle Day falls on the first Saturday of August. This makes sense, for the final weeks of summertime is the sandy stretch when many people finally make their way to the beach, knowing that fall is on its chilly way. Sandcastle-sculpting celebrations do rise during this time, too, in both Northern and Southern California.

THE SUN & SEA FESTIVAL... at Imperial Beach in San Diego County has long been a major player on the sandcastle scene. The ocean-adjacent event is rolling back in, like a wave hitting the shore, Aug. 17, and there's something special to watch for in 2024: "This year will feature the largest sandcastle ever built on our beach," shares the site. Point Reyes National Seashore has its own sculpture-strong scene and the innovative sand architects will be out, in festive force, Aug. 31. And coming up on the final Saturday of summer? It's the Annual Sandcastle Contest in Carmel-by-the-Sea. The Sept. 14 festivity boasts a few fun awards — builders will vie for the Golden Shovel award — while good-natured "bribes" of food and beverages play a lighthearted role in the foamy fun.