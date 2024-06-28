Birch Aquarium's ‘Shark Summer' has feedings, kelp dives, and trivia

What to Know Shark Summer at Birch Aquarium at Scripps

Most events are included with admission; shark feedings happen Tuesdays and Thursdays at 1 p.m. and Saturdays at 11 a.m.; be sure to check the specific dates of various activities before you go by visiting this site

"Shark-Themed Oceans at Night," a 21+ party, swims into the aquarium July 25

IT'S ALWAYS "SHARK SUMMER," at least as far as sharks are concerned, but as far as summer goes for those earthlings that are most definitely not sharks? The warmest season, and really all the other seasons, too, can be distinctly lacking in shark-based information, activities, and learning. But Birch Aquarium at Scripps gill, er, will change that fin-free fact over the exciting summer ahead, thanks to a series of engaging activities, trivia evenings, and a special celebration created for the 21+ shark-obsessed set. The La Jolla-based aquarium just launched its "Shark Summer," meaning you can swim by the destination for cool feedings, information stations, and more.

KELP FOREST DIVES... will be a highlight — Swell Sharks call the forest home, along with Moray Eels and the ever-fascinating Giant Sea Bass — as will shark feedings, which will happen every Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. and Saturdays at 11:30 a.m. (rays, too, will also enjoy the snackful sessions). Rays also pop up at the Shark and Ray Exploration Stations, where visitors can "(e)xplore how our staff at the Birch Aquarium cares for our multiple shark and ray species by practicing how to give a shark a physical examination." Scripps researchers will swing by a pair of "Trivia Nights" in July while "Shark-Themed Oceans at Night" will invite 21+ revelers to enjoy games, cocktails, and "the mysteries of the ocean after dark"; July 25 is the date.

Leopard sharks are among the stars of "Shark Summer" at the Birch Aquarium. (photo: Birch Aquarium at Scripps)

SHARK HEAD, AHOY: Let us also acknowledge that Birch Aquarium is home to Shark Head, a beloved photo spot that invites visitors to stand inside a shark's mouth for a snapshot. If you're planning to make "Shark Summer" part of your 2024 fin, er, fun, you'll also want to make time to visit the eye-catching Shark Head and the outdoor Blue Beach area of the aquarium.