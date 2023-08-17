Sunnylands, that creative desert hub, will shine again when summer's sizzle wraps

What to Know Sunnylands Center & Gardens reopens on Sept. 13, 2023

Free admission; Rancho Mirage

Look for movie nights, art talks, estate tours, and more on the vibrant destination's 2023-2024 schedule

WINTERTIME AND LENGTHY CLOSURES? People who love to call upon more remote locations, especially those around higher elevations, know that some of our region's most magnificent places can take a break when the snowflakes begin to collect in profusion. But on the opposite end of the spectrum? There are those sunshiny spots that observe a summer break, the destinations that receive oodles of dazzling rays and the impressive temperatures to match. Sunnylands Center & Gardens is known for observing a warm-weather hiatus each year, but it is a spell that doesn't stretch on forever. In fact, the Rancho Mirage gem, which is located on the former estate of ambassadors Walter and Leonore Annenberg, will reopen in mid-September, just ahead of fall's official start. And the 2023 reopening date was recently announced: You can return to enjoy the art, talks, and films starting on Sept. 13.

A BUSY FALL SEASON... is ahead for the marvelous midcentury landmark, with "Films in the Garden" — "Some Kind of Wonderful" is the first on the slate, on Sept. 15 — and an exhibition celebrating interior designer William Haines, a creative visionary who gave Sunnyland its distinctively elegant look in its earliest era. And not too long after Sunnylands is again filled with festive diversions? Día de los Muertos will return, giving the handsome, cacti-filled grounds a profound yet playful sense of the eternal. Of course, you don't need to stop by the free-to-visit center with a particular purpose in mind; exploring the gift shop or grabbing a bite at the on-site café are also pleasurable pursuits.