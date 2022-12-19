Take a Charming Boat Ride With Santa Claus in Palm Desert

What to Know JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa

Boat rides are happening daily, during select hours, through Dec. 24

$250 for up to six guests; "hot chocolate, cookies, and stories" are part of the experience

A MAGICAL SLEIGH ISN'T A BOAT, though it can have a boat-like shape, and roomy benches like a boat might, and a powerful way of moving forward... so perhaps, all in all, boats and sleighs are rather similar. True, a vessel that sails the waves often relies on a motor, while aerodynamic reindeer are famously known to pull a sky-high sleigh, but you can see how the two conveyances might be not-too-distantly related. So when Santa decides to park the sleigh and give his trusty team of antlered icons the afternoon off, it isn't a surprise to find him enjoying a little time on the water, which, of course, could be viewed as unfrozen snow (and Santa does love all snow-related things).

JW MARRIOTT DESERT SPRINGS RESORT & SPA... is one of the ultimate Golden State spots for taking a boat ride with Santa Claus. The heartwarming jaunts, which take place on the picturesque Palm Desert property, are happening daily, during select hours, through Dec. 24, 2022. Parties of up to six people may join the Jolly Old Elf on the charming boats, which boast old-school awnings, for $250. Adding to the splashy sweetness? There's a keepsake photo involved, and a goodie bag, too. The 30-minute experience may be booked at this site, which offers more info. There are other seasonal charms afoot at the desert destination, including a special seasonal cocktail — Bourbon Apple Pie is the tempting theme — and a special Christmas Day buffet at Rockwood Grill.