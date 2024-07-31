Ventura County Fair is ‘Fair-ever Young' on its 150th anniversary

What to Know 2024 Ventura County Fair

July 31-Aug. 11 at the Ventura County Fairgrounds

$20.50 adult admission; other ticketing tiers are available

FLOUNDERS RIDING FERRIS WHEELS? That will never happen, we are quite sure. Similarly, sharks don't snack on cotton candy, jellyfish don't attempt to win prizes at the ring toss, and encouraging a clam to enter a quilting competition? Here's a pearl of wisdom: Blankets are of little interest to bivalves though we humans love them dearly. Still, staging a charming festival like the Ventura County Fair near the ocean — a festival that quite literally sparkles just steps from the surf — is a whimsical and worthy endeavor. It's a playful pursuit that's been synonymous with summertime in Ventura in three separate centuries, and it returns for a 12-day run beginning July 31.

"FAIR-EVER YOUNG": That's the light-of-heart theme of the 2024 spectacular, which is marking its 150th anniversary. The started-in-1874 fair will indeed stay "fair-ever young" by offering free entertainment — both music and comedy will be in the spotlight, with a '90s celebration opening the event — as well as plenty of things to see, eat, savor, and join. Those crowd-pleasing All Alaskan Racing Pigs will be back, as well as pop-up musical moments, magical interludes, and puppetry. The rodeo scene is a major fair focus, too, so check the times and details if you'd like to cheer on the riders.

BEFORE YOU GO: Oh yes: Peruse info on the shuttles — parking at most lots is free, except for San Buenaventura State Beach — ahead of making for the ocean-close extravaganza. Also good to know? While the concerts are free, there's a ticketed VIP option to consider.