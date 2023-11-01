We're ready for sparkly holiday lights, lots and lots of lights, at 123 Farm

What to Know Christmas Nights at 123 Farm

Nov. 9 through Jan. 7, 2024; select nights (closed most Tuesdays)

$22 adult and up (other ticketing tiers available); online tickets are strongly recommended, tickets will be $10 extra at the door

WHEN DOES THE FIRST HOLIDAY LIGHT... begin its seasonal sparkle? At what thrilling moment is the initial switch officially flipped? Just about anyone who has watched a lover of lavish decorations festoon their house with a vast array of gewgaws knows the answer: Some holiday lights, specifically those hung on homes, shine throughout the year. But if you want an extra-big sparkly show, the kind that glitters in a gorgeous, bucolic destination, and you want to behold it on the early side of the season, you only need to gaze in the direction of Cherry Valley, the home of Highland Springs Ranch and Inn and pretty 123 Farm. It's a pastoral place that is known for its lavender fields in June, and other agricultural happenings, like the educational and woolly Sheep Shearing Festival. But when the middle of November is on the horizon, the outdoor illumination begins, welcoming people to savor Christmas Nights at 123 Farm.

THE EVENING AFFAIR... begins Nov. 9, and it will twinkle-twinkle over most nights — except for several Tuesdays, keep in mind — right through the holidays and even a bit beyond. Over a million lights will add whimsical wattage to the experience, which will also include bites and beverages for sale, a giant gingerbread house, and s'mores pits (they're available for an additional price). Santa sightings on select nights will be part of the merriment, too. Quaint shops will pop up as well, drawing those visitors seeking stocking stuffers and such ("charming gnome souvenirs" will be among the buyable items). Getting your ticket in advance? That is recommended, as admission will increase by $10 at the door. Finding out more about this on-the-farm festivity? Clip-clop by this site now.