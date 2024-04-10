Whales reign during this oh-so-Monterey fest; the lighthearted ‘Abalone Races' are also back

What to Know Whalefest Monterey is on April 13 and 14, 2024

A symposium will offer several science-strong insights into the world of whales and sealife

Live music, whale origami, and abalone races on Old Fisherman's Wharf are on the vibrant schedule, too

WHALES AND MONTEREY BAY? Truck out all of the super-tight twosomes you can think of, from peanut butter and jelly to sunshine and clouds to salt and pepper, and a thousand more beyond those. You still won't fully tap into the eons-old relationship that some of the largest animals on the planet have with this wondrously rich ecosystem, a fairly small-ish area that absolutely teems with incredible sea life. Whales are besotted with this bountiful bay, understandably, and we're besotted with both the bay and the beasties, which means we're spouting off about an annual celebration full of science facts, ocean-based learning, live music, and marine-inspired crafts, too, like the opportunity to fashion whale-inspired origami. It's Whalefest Monterey, and it is doing its yearly deep dive on April 13 and 14, 2024, all to give cetacean lovers a gargantuan good time. But wait: It isn't all about gargantuan creatures at this weekend-long gathering; smaller critters also enjoy a bit of celebrity, too.

ABALONE RACES, which take place in front of Rockfish Harbor Grill on Old Fisherman's Wharf, are another fanciful feature of this longtime festival, but if you're thinking there's a little starting line, and the mollusks all wear running shoes and stretchy sweatbands, think again: The well-soaked showdown takes place in a kiddie pool. The itinerary also features the chance to try your hand at gyotaku, or fish prints, and savor some live tunes played just steps from the surf. The symposium will draw marine biologists and those people who are eager to fill out their knowledge of the enormous earthlings at the center of the celebration, and topics include kelp in Monterey Bay, possibly extinct (or not) sharks, and a host of topics about helping the planet, including "Instrumental and Excremental: How Whales and Their Poop Fight Climate Change." Monterey Bay, we love your epic majesty, your gorgeous character, and all that you represent: See you whale-y soon.