Reactions to Oscar 'Best Picture' Blunder

Oscar winner, take two.

Barry Jenkins' "Moonlight" — not, as it turned out, "La La Land" — won best picture at the Academy Awards in a historic Oscar upset and an unprecedented fiasco that saw one winner swapped for another while the "La La Land" producers were mid-speech.

Presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway apparently took the wrong envelope — the one for best actress winner Emma Stone — onto the stage. When they realized the mstnistake, representatives for ballot tabulators PwC — formerly Price Waterhouse Coopers — raced onstage to try to stop the acceptance speeches.

But backstage, Stone said she was holding her winning envelope at the time. "I think everyone's in a state of confusion still," said Stone. Later the actress, who pledged her deep love of "Moonlight," added, "Is that the craziest Oscar moment of all time?"

(Published 6 minutes ago)