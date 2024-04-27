USC

LAPD issues tactical alert at USC due to ‘disruption' amid days of unrest

In wake of the unrest, the university announced the cancelation of its main commencement ceremony.

By Karla Rendon

The Los Angeles Police Department issued a citywide tactical alert Saturday at the University of Southern California campus amid days of unrest as protesters called for the university to cut ties to Israel due to the ongoing war in Gaza.

USC urged its community via a social media post to avoid the University Park Campus (UPC) due to a "disruption." The university did not specify what the disruption was, but the post comes after a series of pro-Palestinian encampments on campus.

Nearly 100 people were arrested Wednesday after pro-Palestinian supporters ignored police's orders to disperse from UPC. In wake of the unrest, the university announced the cancelation of its main commencement ceremony and halted social activities on campus until further notice.

Pro-Palestinian protesters on USC said they intend to make it clear they won’t stop their movement until the university ceases business and financial ties to Israel. Christian Cazares reports for the NBC4 News on April 26, 2024.

