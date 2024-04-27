LAPD issues tactical alert at USC due to ‘disruption' amid days of unrest

The Los Angeles Police Department issued a citywide tactical alert Saturday at the University of Southern California campus amid days of unrest as protesters called for the university to cut ties to Israel due to the ongoing war in Gaza.
USC urged its community via a social media post to avoid the University Park Campus (UPC) due to a "disruption." The university did not specify what the disruption was, but the post comes after a series of pro-Palestinian encampments on campus.
Nearly 100 people were arrested Wednesday after pro-Palestinian supporters ignored police's orders to disperse from UPC. In wake of the unrest, the university announced the cancelation of its main commencement ceremony and halted social activities on campus until further notice.
