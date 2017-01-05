NBC 7's Katia Lopez-Hodoyan heard from neighbors of the family who said they were under the impression the young boy could pull through. The family announced Friday that he was brain dead and on life support, and that they would donate his organs. (Published Monday, Jan. 2, 2017)

Escondido community members stepped up Thursday to help raise funds for a family who lost two children and their home to a devastating fire.

Last week, a house fire burned through the Flores' mobile home. One of family's twin boys, 11-year-old Diego Flores, and his niece, five-year-old Elizette Orozco, died in the fire that destroyed their home last week. Nine people total were in the 15th Ave. mobile home, asleep at the time.

Balloons, candles and kind messages left at the scene of the deadly blaze mark a grim reminder of the event that changed the Flores' family forever.

But in the face of tragedy, Escondido community members turned sympathy and compassion into action. At the Escondido Chick-fil-A, the Flores' church family left kind reminders to mention the Flores' name when ordering.

“We just wanted to show the family our love and concern for them and lift their burdens,” organizer Robin Schroeder said.

Chick-fil-A is donating 20 percent of Thursday night's proceeds to the surviving Flores family members. They are collecting gift cards for groceries and clothes as well in a basket behind the counter.

The response has been overwhelming.

"It’s just heartbreaking, unimaginable grief. I couldn't imagine even now, it breaks my heart,” parent Elsa Garcia said. She came out for the fundraiser.

It is a most unusual dinner rush, compelled by a higher purpose.

“There ages were five and 11 - we got six and 10. I don't even want to think what it could feel like. It tugs at your heartstrings in ways you just can't explain,” parent Tom Garcia said.

A spokesperson tells NBC 7 the family ran into difficulty getting bereavement privileges for some family members who live in Mexico.

The funeral is scheduled for Friday morning at 10 a.m.

Anyone who would like to ensure that their donation reaches the victims can stop by the JPMorgan Chase bank and donate to the account number 3615771972, which was set up by the family's neighbors.