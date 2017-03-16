A man, attempting to smuggle four undocumented Chinese Nationals in the truck of his vehicle, was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers.

The 24-year-old man, a U.S. citizen, was arrested around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

CBP said agents were alerted to the vehicle by a canine unit. When they inspected the vehicle, three women and one man were found crammed inside the truck.

“Concealing persons in vehicles is dangerous and could have severe consequences. San Ysidro CBP officers stopped a violation of our immigration law and were able to resolve the incident safely," said Pete Flores, Director of Field Operations for CBP in San Diego.

All four were undocumented Chinese nationals. They will be placed under an immigration hold and will be removed from the U.S.

The man was taken to Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) and will face federal charges, CBP said.