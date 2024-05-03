Granada Hills car-to-car shooting victim ID'd as college student

While Los Angeles police continue searching for the gunman responsible for a deadly car-to-car shooting in Granada Hills, a Santa Clara school is expressing its condolences after the victim was identified as a young student.

The Los Angeles Police Department identified the victim of the May 1 as 19-year-old Gavin Orozco-Unzueta, a Sylmar resident. A representative from College of the Canyons said the teenager was a student of theirs.

"We at College of the Canyons are deeply saddened by this horrific and senseless tragedy, and we realize this is a difficult time for those who knew Gavin," the school said in a statement. "A 2023 graduate of John F. Kennedy High School, Gavin started at COC in fall 2023. He was enrolled full-time this semester and majoring in real estate."

"Our thoughts are with Gavin’s family, friends, classmates, and instructors, and we join them in mourning his tragic loss," the statement continued. The school added that resources are available for students who need support at this time.

The shooting occurred at about 1 a.m. near Rinaldi Street and Shoshone Avenue, according to the LAPD. Orozco-Unzueta was a passenger in a vehicle that was fired upon by one or more suspects in another vehicle, police said.

The driver was not injured and no description of the suspect vehicle was available.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.