Man killed in vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in Granada Hills area

The man was a passenger in a vehicle that was fired upon by one or more suspects in another vehicle, police said.

By City News Service

A man was killed early Wednesday in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in the Granada Hills area.

The shooting occurred at about 1 a.m. near Rinaldi Street and Shoshone Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the victim, who died at a hospital.

The man was a passenger in a vehicle that was fired upon by one or more suspects in another vehicle, police said.

The driver was not injured and no description of the suspect vehicle was available.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.

