A 900-acre wildfire near Highland Avenue at Highway 330 prompted evacuations and a highway closure in San Bernardino County Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday amid hot and windy conditions and was at 0 percent containment as of 10 p.m.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department issued mandatory evacuations for about 200 residences east of Orchard Road, north of Highland Avenue and west of Church Street. All of those evacuations were lifted shortly before 9 p.m., but residents were advised to watch for fire traffic in the area.

Highway 330 was closed from Highland Avenue to Live Oak near Running Springs as 560 firefighters battled the blaze. The highway reopened around 9:30 p.m., according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

The Mojave Air Quality Management District issued a smoke advisory for the area and advised Mountain and High Desert residents to limit time outdoors.

Around 7 p.m., the temperature was 92 degrees and winds gusts were 7 mph.

A red flag warning was in effect for the area for high winds and low relative humidity.

CAL FIRE reported more than 2,135 fires in California from Jan. 1 through Sunday. Those fires scorched more than 20,200 acres – more than double last year’s acreage figure.

No homes or outbuildings were damaged, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The cause of the fire remains under investiagtion.