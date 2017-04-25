At least one person was dead and nine others were injured after a crash involving a big rig and a taker truck shut down the 5 Freeway next to Griffith Park. Watch raw video from Tuesday, April 4, 2017.

At least one person was killed and nine others were injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash that shut down the 5 Freeway along Griffith Park Tuesday morning, firefighters said.

The collision, which involved a big rig and tanker truck near Colorado Street, forced the closure of the southbound lanes, with traffic reduced to one lane on the northbound side.

A triage area was set up just north of the wreck. One of the victims was in critical condition and eight others suffered "lesser" injuries, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Firefighters extinguish flames that destroyed a big rig trailer following a multi-vehicle crash that left at least one person dead on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.

Photo credit: KNBC-TV

Firefighters were checking on conflicting witness reports of one person who was unaccounted for.

Aerial footaged showed firefighters dousing a big rig trailer destroyed by flames. A tanker truck, van, pickup truck and two other vehicles were also involved in the crash.

The tanker truck appeared to belong to DDG Transport. Darrel Green, speaking to NBC4 on behalf of the company, said the tanker was hauling milk and its driver called to report being safe.

"He had to use somebody else's phone because he just jumped out of the truck," Green said.

More than two dozen LAFD firefighters were assited by crews from the Glendale Fire Department.