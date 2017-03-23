Amber Alert Issued for Children Abducted During Car Theft | NBC Southern California
BREAKING: 
Amber Alert Issued for Toddlers
logo_la_2x

Amber Alert Issued for Children Abducted During Car Theft

By Jason Kandel

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    The CHP issued an Amber Alert Thursday night after a car thief took a white Honda Accord with two toddlers in the backseat.

    The children were abducted from Cathedral City. The suspect was not known.

    He was seen driving a 2016 white Honda Accord with tinted windows. The license plate was 7TJR654.

    One toddler was described as a 1 year old Hispanic boy with brown hair, brown eyes and about 30 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue shorts. A second child was described as 2.

    2017 Southern California Images in the News

    [2017 UPDATED 3/10] 2017 Southern California Images in the News
    Getty Images
    Published 10 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices