Amber Alert Issued for Children Abducted During Car Theft

The CHP issued an Amber Alert Thursday night after a car thief took a white Honda Accord with two toddlers in the backseat.

The children were abducted from Cathedral City. The suspect was not known.

He was seen driving a 2016 white Honda Accord with tinted windows. The license plate was 7TJR654.

One toddler was described as a 1 year old Hispanic boy with brown hair, brown eyes and about 30 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue shorts. A second child was described as 2.