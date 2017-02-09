Before you spend big bucks on flowers this Valentine's Day, it's good to know you want an idea of what to expect when you get them

NBC consumer reporters across the country, including myself, have been ordering flowers from some of the biggest flower websites. Our consumer teams across the country are a close-knit family - we want to show them some love! So, we decided to try out different flower delivery companies, comparing the flowers they deliver with the pictures they use to advertise.

You know it's almost the big day when all of a sudden flowers are really expensive. The average person's going to spend $146 this year, according to the National Retail Foundation.

That doesn't stop hopeless romantics, though, and online flower companies all want a piece of the action.

How a Doctor's Note Affects Your Gym Contract

A man with health problems wants to end his gym contract because his doctor says he can't workout. Randy Mac reports for the NBC4 News at 6 on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. (Published Monday, Feb. 6, 2017) (Published Monday, Feb. 6, 2017)

Steve McFarland of the Better Business Bureau says the pictures in advertisements are, how shall we say this, a little too perfect.

"Quality is the number one complaint," he says.

So six NBC stations across the country set out for The Great Valentine's Flower Comparison of 2017.

Time to grab a partner.

Why Credit Card Fraud Is on the Rise

Credit card fraud is on the rise, despite those new chip cards that were supposed to help reduce fraud. Randy Mac reports for the NBC4 News on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. (Published Friday, Feb. 3, 2017)

NBC Dallas and NBC New York send each other flowers through FTD.

NBC San Diego and NBC Miami are trying 1-800-Flowers.

And our date is consumer reporter Christiane Cordero at NBC Connecticut. We order the "One in a Million" bouquet from ProFlowers with the ginger vase.

The site asks us to pick a relationship.

Here's a Cheat Sheet for Buying That New TV

There is a sweet spot about six months in where you can get the best value. Randy Mac reports for the NBC4 News on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (Published Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017)

I'm going with other, because I'm happily married. This is the first time in 22 years I've sent flowers to a woman other than my wife.

The total is $77.96. Christiane deserves only the best.

In Connecticut, Christiane's sending us the same bouquet.

It's about 2 o'clock in Los Angeles. We just received our Valentine's Day flowers from our station in Connecticut, so we take them to the office, open them up and see how they compare with what they actually ordered.

What Net Neutrality Means For You

A brief explanation of net neutrality and what it could mean for you. Randy Mac reports for the NBC4 News on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2016. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017)

The results? I just got a stem! I mean, they're pretty. They just haven't opened. They're not as full as in the picture, a little more purple. And there's supposed to be a note somewhere but we can't find it.

Overall, the bouquet looks fairly similar, but there are some that appear to be fairly wilted in the middle.

Christiane gets our flowers, too, and the note. Most of them are in good shape, they come out looking very similar.

As for the other stations, not exactly. San Diego's purple passion roses are not as full as the picture. Neither is Miami's bouquet. And the flowers Dallas and New York are supposed to get look a little bit smaller even after blooming. The good news is all six shipments arrived on time.

What to Do When Your Gift is Recalled

What do you do if the gift you're planning on giving is under recall? We have answers. Randy Mac reports for the NBC4 News on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2016. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016)

McFarland says you can chalk up the differences to the different florists the flowers actually ship from.

"You're going from different florists around the United States," he says. "The timing from when they harvest these could be different."

He says if you feel you didn't get what's advertised, take a picture and send it to customer service for a refund.

We have to say, we're pretty happy with our Valentine's Day bouquet.

Security Company Issues Warning About Google Cyber Attack

The most recent malware attack campaign for Google account holders is known as Gooligan. Tech analysts say it's the largest breach of Google accounts to date, with more than a million accounts compromised. Randy Mac reports for the NBC4 News on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016)

I discovered something new about myself: I like getting flowers.