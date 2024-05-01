UCLA cancels all classes after violent overnight melee on campus

The University of California, Los Angeles cancelled all classes for Wednesday, the school announced in an alert message to students and faculty.

Powell Library and Royce Hall would also remain closed Wednesday as well, according to the advisory.

"The hospital and health system, the Luskin Conference Center and PreK-12 schools remain open," said the university, which also urged people to avoid the Royce Quad area.

The update from the school came as multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the campus Wednesday morning, hours after violence fights broke out between pro-Palestinian protesters and counter demonstrators.

Officials in the uniforms of the Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Santa Monica Police Department and the California Highway Patrol were seen at Royce Quad in the middle of the campus.

Felicia Ford, a concerned parent without any affiliation to both sides of the protest, said she witnessed protesters “settled down” as soon as police responded.

“I’m happy that [police] are here. The manpower that came first was the Highway Patrol and the LAPD,” Ford said. “There were hundreds of them here in force. They did not arrest one person – not one.”

Mayor Karen Bass, who was in Washington D.C. to lobby the Biden Administration and members of Congress to expand veteran eligibility for housing vouchers, was said to be cutting her trip short to return to Los Angeles and respond to the escalating campus violence.

“The violence unfolding this evening at UCLA is absolutely abhorrent and inexcusable. LAPD has arrived on campus,” Bass said in a statement released Wednesday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom posted on social media his office is closely monitoring the situation at UCLA.

“Law enforcement leaders are in contact this evening and resources are being mobilized,'' Newson posted.