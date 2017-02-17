Flooding Shuts Down Parts of 5, 110 Freeways | NBC Southern California
Flooding Shuts Down Parts of 5, 110 Freeways

By Staff and Wire Services

    cariwhitmore via Instagram
    Rain flooding on the 110 Freeway on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.

    Parts of freeways across Southern California were closing due to storm flooding, causing big problems for drivers during rush hour.

    The 5 Freeway was closed at Lankershim Boulevard in Sunland, where as much as 3 feet of water pooled on the roadway. Burbank police were also closing the northbound Buena Vista on-ramp to the 5 Freeway due to flooding.

    Caltrans said it could take between three and four hours before the freeway reopens.

    Caltrans also reports that both directions of the 110 Freeway at Slauson Avenue are closed for an unknown duration due to flooding.

    SoCal's Wettest Winter in Years

    [LA GALLERY-UPDATED 2/15] Images: SoCal's Wettest Winter in Years
    AP

    NBC4's Mekahlo Medina and City News Service contributed to this report.

    Published 28 minutes ago

