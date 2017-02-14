A look back at the St. Francis Dam disaster of March 1928. More than 400 people were killed when water burst through the leaky dam and roared across a widespread part of the area northwest of Los Angeles. Conan Nolan reports for NBC4 in November 1999.

Workers continued to fill in an eroded spillway from Oroville Dam with rocks and gravel Tuesday as they raced to shore up damage ahead of another round of storms in Northern California. Nearly 200,000 people will have to stay away from their beloved community indefinitely due to the potential for devastating floods in the region north of Sacramento.

"We've never seen anything like this in modern times," a state water official told NBC News. "This is a worst-case scenario for any water management agency, a worst-case nightmare."

But nearly 90 years ago, the nightmare became a reality when the worst civil engineering failure in California history illustrated the potential for catastrophe within the state's complex system of water storage.

More than 450 people were killed after a dam in San Francisquito Canyon, about 40 miles northwest of Los Angeles, collapsed March 12, 1928. The breach unleashed 12 billion gallons of water that spread across the region, carrying mud and debris through towns and farming communities on a rampage that lasted more than five hours and stretched to the Pacific Ocean in Oxnard.

It marks the second-largest loss of life in a single disaster in California. Only the 1906 San Francisco earthquake accounted for more fatalities.

St. Francis dam construction began in 1924. It reached a height of 205 feet and a width of 1,300 feet when the concrete barrier, a key piece of William Mulholland's water system that transformed Los Angeles into what it is today, was completed two years later.

Water supplied from the California Aqueduct, which allowed water to flow south from reservoirs in Northern California to the dry southern part of the the state, entered the dam in May 1926, giving Los Angeles a reserve system that could last at least a year. It appeared Mulholland had achieved governance over nature -- but there were early signs that was only a fantasy.

Residents and workers near the dam, including damkeeper Tony Harnischfeger, noticed problems from the start. Harnischfeger, who lived below the dam with his family in a small cottage, called Mulholland to the site to inspect a muddy leak, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Mulholland's chief assistant declared there was no threat from the leak and left.

A few hours later at about midnight, the Harnischfegers were among the first to die when a wall of water roared down on the canyon. The water carried debris, boulders, mud, trees and anything else in its path away in an unrelenting wave of destruction. Hundreds of houses, bridges, roads and other buildings were destroyed, according to the California Department of Water Resources.

An estimated 37.5 square of farmland was swept away. The avalache of water flowed into the Santa Clara Riverbed and followed it through several towns, including Filmore, Santa Paula and Castaic.

The water continued on its deadly path until around 5:30 a.m. a day later.

All that remained of the dam was a single column, standing like a tombstone among the devastation. That section was later blasted to pieces.

The death toll was estimated at more than 450, but experts say that figure could be much higher. Bodies were discovered years after the collapse, others were washed out to sea.

A state commission later determined that the dam was poorly built in a geologically unstable site. A year after the disaster, lawmakers created what would become the Division of Safety of Dams under the California Department of Water Resources. The division's geologists and engineers review and approve dam construction plans and conduct regular inspections.