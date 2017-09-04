Most La Tuna Fire Evacuees Return Home

What to Know Mayor Eric Garcetti declared the La Tuna Fire the biggest brush fire in LA history.

The fire is estimated to have scorched 7,000 acres since it started Friday afternoon.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

More than 1,000 firefighters work for a fourth day to put out a 7,000-acre brushfire that is 30 percent contained, as the last of the residents ordered to evacuate the record-setting blaze were expected to return to their homes authorities said.

The weather should cooperate with firefighters Monday, with clouds all day, humidity around 40 percent, light winds and much cooler temperatures in the upper 80s, National Weather Service Meteorologist Andrew Rorke told City News Service.

All mandatory evacuations have been lifted by the cities of Burbank, Glendale and in Los Angeles, and Mayor Eric Garcetti estimated all but 10 percent of the 1,400 evacuated Los Angeles residents had returned Sunday with the remainder expected to go home Monday. The 210 Freeway was reopened.

A Smoke Advisory issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District remained through this morning.

Family's Home Destroyed in La Tuna Fire

As firefighters work to contain the La Tuna fire, a family discusses the fire that destroyed their childhood home. Rick Montanez reports for the NBC4 News at 11 on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. (Published Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017)

Garcetti welcomed a state of emergency declared in Los Angeles County by Gov. Jerry Brown, saying the decision placed the fire at the highest priority and would bring new resources to fighting it. He called the La Tuna Fire the biggest brush fire in the city's history in terms of acreage.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger told reporters the county would issue its state of emergency on Tuesday, after the holiday.

Two firefighters taken to hospitals during the second day of the fire for heat-related illnesses were stable, said Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Ralph Terrazas. A third firefighter was treated for a heat-related illness Sunday, a fourth was treated for burns and a volunteer Community Emergency Response Team member was medically evaluated although the nature of the illness was not released.

Three homes were destroyed and one was damaged by flames.

"We believe two of three had no brush clearance," Terrazas said. "So I can't emphasize enough the importance of a minimum — within L.A. city — a minimum of 200 feet brush clearance, that's brush from your home. If there is no defensive space we cannot protect your house."

Voluntary evacuations remained only for Country Club Drive east of Sunset Canyon in Burbank.

All Mandatory Evacuations Lifted for La Tuna Fire

Firefighters will work throughout the night to contain the La Tuna fire. John Cádiz Klemack reports for the NBC4 News at 11 on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. (Published Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017)

Evacuation centers remained open: in Los Angeles, Sunland Park, 8651 Foothill Boulevard; in Burbank, the McCambridge Park Recreational Center, 1515 N. Glenoaks Blvd.; and in Glendale, Crescenta Valley High School, 2900 Community Ave.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, authorities said.