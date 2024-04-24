The head of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office Ethics and Integrity Unit was charged Wednesday by the California Attorney General's Office -- with allegations she unlawfully accessed confidential files that contained legally-protected information about local law enforcement officers.

Diana Teran, an Assistant District Attorney and a member of DA George Gascón's leadership team, allegedly obtained the data while she was previously employed at the LA County Sheriff's Department, according to California Attorney General Rob Bonta's office.

“No one is above the law,” Bonta said in a prepared statement, and said public officials must serve with integrity and honesty.

The criminal complaint filed in LA Superior Court alleges the personnel files of 11 un-named law enforcement officers were improperly accessed, and later, the Attorney General's Office said, Teran used that information, "impermissibly," after joining Gascón's team in 2021.

One of those officers who's data is part of the Bonta case, a retired detective who asked to remain anonymous, told the I-Team Wednesday he was glad to see complaints about the misuse of his personnel information had been taken seriously and investigated.

"Reputations and careers were ruined," the detective said of some of the others who's files were taken.

A spokeswoman for Gascón said although the office would not address specific personnel matters, it would “comply with any investigation from the Attorney General’s Office” and remained “committed to upholding transparency and ensuring police accountability within Los Angeles County.”

Teran was not immediately available for comment, and she was expected to turn herself into authorities for processing. No court date had been set.

The LA County Sheriff’s Department said it's cooperating fully with the California Department of Justice.

"The Department is concerned about any personnel data or files that are used in an unofficial capacity and will be conducting an internal review to ensure our employees’ information is secure and protected," it said.

Teran is a former LA County Public Defender, who joined the Sheriff's Department as a Constitutional policing advisor, and it is there in 2018, the state DOJ said, where she had access to employees' files, including information about misconduct allegations and investigations, which are protected under California's expansive police confidentiality laws.