Map: Here's How to Get Around Los Angeles on Marathon Day

By Jonathan Lloyd

    The 2017 Los Angeles Marathon is scheduled for Sunday morning. For runners, spectators and anyone else trying to get around Los Angeles, that means street closures.

    The stadium-to-the-sea course extends for 26 miles from the Elysian Park area, south into downtown Los Angeles, through Silver Lake and Hollywood, then west into West Hollywood, Beverly Hills and West Los Angeles before ending in Santa Monica.

    Use the interactive map above to plan your day. 

    Published 10 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

