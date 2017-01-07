Morning Rain Moves Through Southern California

After light to moderate widespread showers moved in overnight, SoCal woke up to a wet start on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.

In Southern California, this round of rain is expected to be light with rain totals less than one-tenth of an inch on Saturday. Showers will taper off Saturday afternoon and skies will stay mostly cloudy.

The next big storm will move into the region overnight Sunday into Monday. The bulk of the moisture should hit during the morning commute on Monday. Current estimates are up to two inches in Ventura County and up to one and a half inches in Los Angeles County.

This is a moderate to strong event, but the impact could be higher since the region has seen several wet fronts move through without a lot of time in between for the ground and runoff system to dry out. These conditions increase the threat of mud and debris flows, especially in recent burn areas.