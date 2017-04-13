Fire Spreads to Two Pacific Palisades Homes; Multiple People Injured | NBC Southern California
Fire Spreads to Two Pacific Palisades Homes; Multiple People Injured

By Kristina Bugante

    A fire spread to two homes in Pacific Palisades on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

    This is a developing story, please refresh for updates. We'll have more on Today in LA starting at 4:30 a.m.

    At least one person was left in critical condition in a fire that spread to two houses and left at least four people injured in Pacific Palisades early Thursday.

    The fire was reported at around 2:14 a.m. in the 16500 block of Las Casas Place, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

    The fire had started in one home and extended to an adjacent home, said Margaret Stewart of the LAFD. The extent of the damage on the second home was unknown.

    At least 88 firefighters were battling the blaze, which was knocked down nearly 45 minutes later.

    A 53-year-old woman was in critical condition, according to LAFD. Four other victims -- a 67-year-old man, a 14-year-old girl, a 17-year-old female and a 90-year-old woman -- were listed in unknown condition. 

    Paramedics were seen treating a pet cat, which was later declared dead.

