A Redlands man is accused of selling assault rifles, silencers, high-capacity magazines and ammunition to a convicted felon who told him he was shipping them to Mexico to be used in shootings, officials said.

Scott Everett Coyl, 28, was arrested at his home on Thursday after being charged in federal court with selling rifles without a license, according to a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives news release.

A criminal complaint charges him with dealing firearms without a license, officials said. Coyl was free on $20,000 bond.

Authorities seized about 40 firearms, including three machine guns and eight silencers. They also seized more than 100 high-capacity magazines and ammunition, according to the news release.

An affidavit in support of the criminal complaint alleges Coyl sold five .223-caliber AR-type rifles – with no make or model markings, and no visible serial number – to a person he believed was a convicted felon and who told him that the purpose for the rifles was to send them to Mexico to be used in shootings.

"Despite learning this information, Coyl continued selling firearms to the individual," the news release said.

The affidavit alleges Coyl built AR-type rifles and sold weapons out of his garage.