Will he stay or will he go?

With the Los Angeles Lakers eliminated from the NBA playoffs once again at the hands of the Denver Nuggets, the primary topic that emerged involved LeBron James.

Would the 39-year-old star hang up his sneakers after contemplating retirement last season? Or is it possible he leaves Los Angeles for a different location?

James addressed the rumors about his future on social media Tuesday.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"I’ve seen, heard a lot of reports about my future," James wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I said it last night and I’ll say it again. I do not know yet as I’m only thinking about spending time with my family & friends! When I know after speaking with the fam, my counsel as well as my representation about it then you guys will know. Until then [hush emoji]. Love [crown emoji]."

I’ve seen, heard a lot of reports about my future. I said it last night and I’ll say it again. I do not know yet as I’m only thinking about spending time with my family & friends! When I know after speaking with the fam, my counsel as — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 1, 2024

If James chooses to return, it'd be Year 22 for the former 2003 No. 1 overall pick. He has a player option for 2024-25 worth $51 million if he opts in, via Spotrac.

After being eliminated in Game 5 on Monday, James was asked if it was his last game as a Laker.

"I'm not going to answer that," he said.

He could opt out and re-sign a new deal with the Lakers -- as he's done with the past -- or potentially test free agency. The deadline to opt in is on June 29.

James could do the latter of those two options, ESPN's Brian Windhorst speculated Tuesday morning. If so, it'd be the first time James was available in free agency since 2018, which is when he left Cleveland for Southern California.

Age didn't slow James down in Year 21, where he played 71 games and averaged 25.7 points, 8.3 assists, 7.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks on a 54/41/75 shooting split.

Then against Denver, the reigning champions, in the first round, James posted these stat lines:

Game 1: 27 points, eight assists, six rebounds, one steal, one block, 10-for-16 shooting

Game 2: 26 points, 12 assists, eight rebounds, two steals, two blocks, 9-for-19 shooting

Game 3: 26 points, nine assists, six rebounds, two steals, one block, 12-for-20 shooting

Game 4: 30 points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals, one block, 14-for-23 shooting

Game 5: 30 points, 11 assists, nine rebounds, four steals, 11-for-21 shooting

In the case James calls it a career, though, it might be Father Time's first loss.