A Southern California man has his vintage motorcycle and trailer back after they were stolen in Rialto.

Mike Dunn posted Feb. 27 about the theft on Facebook and soon received a tip that the trailer was spotted on West Third Street and Sycamore Avenue. Dunn drove to the location Tuesday and found the trailer and 1941 BMW R12 motorbike.

"It was a good feeling knowing that people were searching and looking for my trailer and motorcycle," he said. "If they want the $3,500 prize money for finding my stuff it’s their's."

The man later contacted the Rialto police and they determined it was in fact his property. They also found other stolen items on the property.

The trailer’s fender was damaged and some of the motorcycle straps were missing.

No arrests were reported.