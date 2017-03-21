Facebook Sleuths Find Stolen World War II Motorcycle, Trailer | NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Facebook Sleuths Find Stolen World War II Motorcycle, Trailer

Police have yet to arrest anyone for the stolen property

By Marina Peña

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    KNBC-TV

    A Southern California man has his vintage motorcycle and trailer back after they were stolen in Rialto.

    Mike Dunn posted Feb. 27 about the theft on Facebook and soon received a tip that the trailer was spotted on West Third Street and Sycamore Avenue. Dunn drove to the location Tuesday and found the trailer and 1941 BMW R12 motorbike.

    "It was a good feeling knowing that people were searching and looking for my trailer and motorcycle," he said. "If they want the $3,500 prize money for finding my stuff it’s their's."

    The man later contacted the Rialto police and they determined it was in fact his property. They also found other stolen items on the property.

    Southern California Crimes Caught on Camera

    [LA GALLERY UPDATED [03/16] Crimes Caught on Camera in Southern California
    Riverside police

    The trailer’s fender was damaged and some of the motorcycle straps were missing. 

    No arrests were reported.

    Published 12 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices