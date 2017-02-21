Angelenos vote at a polling station in El Gallo Restaurant on Nov. 8, 2016 in Boyle Heights.

Today is the last day to register to vote in Los Angeles before the March 7 municipal elections, with the Los Angeles offices of mayor, controller, city attorney, and the City Council up for grabs.

Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan has issued a number of tips for registering to vote, including:

Registration can be done online at registertovote.ca.gov;

Forms that can be mailed are available at libraries, post offices and most government agencies.

Registration forms can also be dropped off at 12400 Imperial Highway, 3rd Floor (Room 3002), Norwalk CA 90650.

Registered voters who have moved or changed their names since the last election must re-register to vote.

Seats for the Los Angeles Unified School District and the Los Angeles Community College District are also on the ballot, in addition to the city-wide offices.

Voters will also decide on Measure S, a ballot measure that could halt any new construction of high-rise apartments for the next two years, and three other city-wide ballot measures.

City News Service and Christine Schmidt contributed to this report.