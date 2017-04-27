Intense video shows a truck swerving all over the road before the moment the viewer is expecting -- the driver swerves into the opposing lane, nearly hitting an oncoming car in Orange County Wednesday, April 26, 2017.

Intense video shows what many drivers have likely seen before: a truck swerving all over the road, with a suspected drunken driver behind the wheel.

But in this video, the driver behind the truck captures dashcam footage of the vehicle swerving into oncoming traffic, nearly hitting another car before going off-road in Orange County.

The driver of the truck captured winding up and down a Santa Ana road was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after the driver behind him posted the video to YouTube, the California Highway Patrol in Santa Ana confirmed Thursday.

Mark Girardeau posted the nail-biting video filmed on Santiago Canyon Road at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"This is why you don't drink and drive," he wrote. "He's lucky he didn't kill someone."

Girardeau said he waited for CHP to arrive. He said he saw the truck driver try to get away by driving up the embankment, but CHP detained him.

The identity of the driver of the truck was not immediately released.