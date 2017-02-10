Back-to-Back Falls Can't Crush UCLA Cheerleader's Spirit

This poor UCLA cheerleader fell from the pyramid, then the guy carrying her off slips & falls on top of her (h/t @AJPONE ) pic.twitter.com/cYeaiJowxL

UCLA's win over Oregon wasn't the only impressive comeback Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion.

A Bruins cheerleader returned to the court during the Pac-12 men's basketball game after taking two frightening spills -- once during a timeout routine, again as she was being carried into the lockerroom.

The first hard fall happened during a timeout when she slipped from on top of a team member's shoulders at mid-court. A few seconds later, an assistant carrying her slipped on what appeared to be a bag left near the baseline -- both tumbled to the ground in a heap.

The cheerleader was checked out by medical staff and returned to the court for the No. 10 Bruins in their come-from-behind 82-79 win over No. 5 Oregon, according to the UCLA Spirit Squad Twitter account. UCLA was down by 19 in the first half before storming back for a key win in the race for the Pac-12 title.