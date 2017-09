Crews cleaned up after a water main broke and flooded the Sheraton Universal Hotel in Universal City on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017.

A water main break flooded a ballroom and lower-level storage rooms at the Sheraton Universal Hotel in Universal City on Thursday.

The flooding was reported at 6:14 p.m. at 333 Universal Hollywood Drive, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

There were no injuries reported and no evacuations ordered, according to the LAFD.

The extent of the damages was unknown.