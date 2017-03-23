Sea Turtle Tangled in Balloon Rescued

Angel Hernandez and Bryce Trevett spotted what they thought was a balloon in the water off the Palos Verdes Peninsula on Tuesday, but when they got closer they realized it was a sea turtle trapped in a neon balloon. Mekahlo Medina reports for the NBC4 News at 5p.m. on Thursday, March 23, 2017.

Just keep swimming. Just keep swimming. Thanks to two videographers that’s just what one sea turtle is doing Thursday.

Angel Hernandez and Bryce Trevett spotted what they thought was a balloon in the water off the Palos Verdes Peninsula on Tuesday, but when they got closer they realized it was a sea turtle tangled up with a balloon and string.

"This is why you always want to throw away your balloons after your parties," Trevett said in the viral video that the men posted to YouTube. "Sea turtles, they like to eat things like jelly fish, so it’s pretty easy to mistake a plastic bag or one of these shinny balloons for jelly fish."

Hernandez and Trevett frequently like to film sea life in the ocean. They said it’s common to see balloons in the water. The two are hoping to pitch a show to Netflix or Hulu about the importance of protecting sea life and they say this video is an important step in spreading that message.

"It's amazing," Trevett said. "We feel good we reached that many people with that message... just with that video."

Trevett Scooped up the turtle and cut the balloon line with a knife. The duo released the turtle back into the water but not before naming him Crush after a character in one of Trevett’s favorite films, "Finding Nemo."