LeBron James has changed teams in free agency three times throughout his legendary career. And that number could go up four this summer.
The Los Angeles Lakers superstar headlines the potential class of NBA free agents in 2024. James, who will be entering his age-40 season, has a $54.1 million player option he needs to make a decision on.
James isn't the only Los Angeles basketball star with an uncertain future, either. Clippers forward Paul George holds a $44.1 million player option for next season, while Clippers guard James Harden is in the final year of his deal.
Along with Harden, the other top unrestricted free agents include Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson and Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey leads the group of restricted free agents.
So, which other players could hit the open market? And when will the free-agent frenzy begin? Here's what to know about 2024 free agency:
Who are the best upcoming NBA free agents?
Here's a full look at the best guards, forwards and centers who could hit the open market (players listed in alphabetical order by last name):
Guards
- Jose Alvarado, New Orleans Pelicans ($1.7M team option)
- Malik Beasley, Milwaukee Bucks
- Patrick Beverley, Milwaukee Bucks
- Bruce Brown, Toronto Raptors ($22.5M team option)
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Denver Nuggets ($15.1M player option)
- DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls
- Spencer Dinwiddie, Los Angeles Lakers
- Kris Dunn, Utah Jazz
- Markelle Fultz, Orlando Magic
- Eric Gordon, Phoenix Suns ($3.3M player option)
- James Harden, Los Angeles Clippers
- Sam Hauser, Boston Celtics ($1.9M team option)
- Buddy Hield, Philadelphia 76ers
- Talen Horton-Tucker, Utah Jazz
- Reggie Jackson, Denver Nuggets ($5.1M player option)
- Isaiah Joe, Oklahoma City Thunder ($2M team option)
- Tyus Jones, Washington Wizards
- Luke Kennard, Memphis Grizzlies ($14M team option)
- Kyle Lowry, Philadelphia 76ers
- Naji Marshall, New Orleans Pelicans
- Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers (restricted)
- De'Anthony Melton, Philadelphia 76ers
- Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings
- Monte Morris, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Cam Payne, Philadelphia 76ers
- Gary Payton II, Golden State Warriors ($8.7M player option)
- Josh Richardson, Miami Heat ($3M player option)
- D'Angelo Russell, Los Angeles Lakers ($18M player option)
- Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors
- Gary Trent Jr., Toronto Raptors
- Immanuel Quickley, Toronto Raptors (restricted)
- Lonnie Walker IV, Brooklyn Nets
- Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles Clippers ($3.9M player option)
- Aaron Wiggins, Oklahoma City Thunder ($1.6M team option)
- Delon Wright, Miami Heat
Forwards
- Kyle Anderson, Minnesota Timberwolves
- OG Anunoby, New York Knicks ($18M player option)
- Nicolas Batum, Philadelphia 76ers
- Saddiq Bey, Atlanta Hawks (restricted)
- Miles Bridges, Charlotte Hornets
- Robert Covington, Philadelphia 76ers
- Torrey Craig, Chicago Bulls ($2.7M player option)
- Jae Crowder, Milwaukee Bucks
- Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers ($44.1M player option)
- Jeff Green, Houston Rockets ($8M team option)
- Tobias Harris, Philadelphia 76ers
- Haywood Highsmith, Miami Heat (restricted)
- LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers ($54.1M player option)
- Derrick Jones Jr., Dallas Mavericks
- Kevin Love, Miami Heat ($3.9M player option)
- Caleb Martin, Miami Heat ($6.8M player option)
- Marcus Morris Sr., Cleveland Cavaliers
- Josh Okogie, Phoenix Suns ($2.9M player option)
- Isaac Okoro, Cleveland Cavaliers (restricted)
- Royce O'Neale, Phoenix Suns
- Kelly Oubre Jr., Philadelphia 76ers
- Taurean Prince, Los Angeles Lakers
- Dario Saric, Golden State Warriors
- Pascal Siakam, Indiana Pacers
- Obi Toppin, Indiana Pacers (restricted)
- P.J. Tucker, Los Angeles Clippers ($11M player option)
- Patrick Williams, Chicago Bulls (restricted)
Centers
- Nic Claxton, Brooklyn Nets
- Andre Drummond, Chicago Bulls
- Drew Eubanks, Phoenix Suns ($2.5M player option)
- Isaiah Hartenstein, New York Knicks
- Jaxson Hayes, Los Angeles Lakers ($2.4M player option)
- Mason Plumlee, Los Angeles Clippers
- Jalen Smith, Indiana Pacers ($5M player option)
- Xavier Tillman, Boston Celtics
- Jonas Valanciunas, New Orleans Pelicans
- Mo Wagner, Orlando Magic ($8M team option)
- Christian Wood, Los Angeles Lakers ($2.9M player option)
When does NBA free agency start in 2024?
Teams will be allowed to negotiate with their own pending free agents starting the day after the NBA Finals conclude. For reference, the Finals can end as early as June 14 and as late as June 23.
On June 30 at 6 p.m. ET, teams can start negotiating with all other free agents. Deals can't be signed until 12:01 p.m. ET on July 6.
What is the NBA salary cap for the 2024-25 season?
The reported salary cap for next season is an estimated $141 million, which would mark roughly a $5 million increase from 2023-24.
Which NBA teams have the most cap space in 2024 free agency?
According to Spotrac's practical cap space projections, there are seven teams set up to be under the cap, including three that reached the 2023 playoffs:
1. Detroit Pistons: $60.1 million
2. Philadelphia 76ers: $55.5 million
3. Utah Jazz: $37.5 million
4. Oklahoma City Thunder: $35.3 million
5. San Antonio Spurs: $27.3 million
6. Orlando Magic: $19.1 million
7. Charlotte Hornets: $2.6 million