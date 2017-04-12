Suspected Burglar Killed by Deputies in South Los Angeles

A man was shot and killed early Wednesday after he pulled out a weapon in front of officers responding to a burglary in South Los Angeles.

The shooting was reported at 1:15 a.m. near 91st and Alameda streets in unincorporated Firestone Park, Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies said.

Two deputies were responding to a car burglary call when they saw the man parked inside a vehicle in an alley, Lt. Joe Mendoza said.

When the officers approached the vehicle and took the driver from the car, he broke free from their grasp and reached inside the vehicle to retrieve a handgun, Mendoza said.

Both deputies opened fire, killing the man, Mendoza said. The deputies were not injured. It is unknown if the man fired his weapon.

A semi-automatic firearm was recovered at the scene.

No further details were immediately available.