DC Zoo Staff Suspends Local Search for Escaped Bobcat

Staff of the Smithsonian's National Zoo have stopped canvassing nearby neighborhoods for the 25-pound bobcat that went missing Monday morning.

Zoo curators said in an update Wednesday morning that while they will continue to respond to tips about sightings of the animal named Ollie, they no longer will search the Woodley Park and Cleveland Park neighborhoods.

"We're entering the next phase of our recovery efforts," zoo curator Craig Saffoe said.

He said his nine-person staff needs to be realistic about how they can search for the animal, which is not known to be aggressive to humans.

"My staff works with lions and tigers, so I can't have them out at all hours of the night and then come back at 6:30 in the morning and work with dangerous carnivores," Saffoe said.

Zoo curators said they are still hopeful that Ollie will be found.

They encouraged people who believe they see Ollie to call the zoo. Members of the public are asked to note the time and exact location of the animal and call 202-633-7362. Approaching the animal may cause her to run away.

Zoo staff received a tip late Tuesday that the bobcat was spotted on Massachusetts Avenue. But by the time someone was able to arrive, the animal was gone.

They have received mutiple tips about possible sightings of the bobcat in Woodley Park and Cleveland Park.

As a result, more than a dozen schools moved activities indoors Tuesday, a D.C. Public Schools spokeswoman said. American University warned students about the bobcat in an emergency text message sent Monday.

Neighbors said they weren't worried, exactly, just ... remaining observant.

"I wish that it was in its cage, rather than roaming the streets of D.C.," said Drew Montmarquet, who was visiting the zoo Tuesday.

Joey Jimenez, who lives near the zoo and in the area where Ollie was reported to have been spotted, said he's been looking out while taking his small dog out on walks. "I was kind of alarmed, because I have to walk her out at nighttime," Jimenez said.

The zoo received several calls from the public with "consistent information" that the bobcat was in Woodley Park and Cleveland Park. A team of zookeepers, zoo police and members of the Humane Rescue Alliance searched those areas, the zoo said.

Ollie, who weighs 25 pounds, was last seen with two male bobcats at 7:30 a.m. Monday during a routine count. When a zookeeper went to feed the bobcats at 10:40 a.m., Ollie was gone.

Dr. Brandie Smith, associate director of animal care sciences for the zoo, said Monday that it looked like one of the ropes that holds the bobcats' mesh enclosure had broken. Smith said it didn't look like a deliberate act, but the break left a gap through which they believe Ollie was able to escape.

Saffoe said on Monday that Ollie is a capable hunter and will be able to care for herself while on the loose.

"Cats are... they're survivors. This is not like she's out in an area, in an environment that she can't survive," Saffoe said, noting that bobcats are indigenous to the D.C. area, although rare.

Saffoe said Ollie is equipped to survive and that bobcats sometimes catch birds that land in their enclosure.

He was not completely confident they will be able to find her.

"We are doing everything we can to ensure that we can get her back. The likelihood that we get her back? I mean, I'd be lying to you if I said that we're definitely going to get her back," Saffoe said.

He said it's more likely Ollie will return to her enclosure on her own.

Smith said zookeepers train for "events like this," so they immediately began a search after discovering Ollie was missing. However, they quickly changed tactics out of fear that they could end up scaring her away.

"We actually created a bigger perimeter search so that any looking would drive her toward her exhibit," Smith said.

Ollie has a chip for identification purposes but not a tracker. She was born in the wild and is close to 7 years old.

"There's food, there's shelter, there's warmth at her exhibit," Smith said.

Bobcats can run up to 30 mph and are excellent climbers, according to the zoo's webpage on the animal. At the zoo, they eat prepared meat, mice, rats and chicks. In the wild, they eat rabbits, hares, squirrels and mice.

"She is a carnivore, so for small birds, small animals in the area, which could even include small cats and dogs, she could be a threat," Smith said Monday. "I would treat her the same way that I would treat a stray dog. You wouldn't approach a stray dog. And she's the same thing. She's not a threat unless you become a threat to her."

The most recent animal to escape the zoo was an agouti, which is a small mammal, in July 2015, a zoo spokeswoman said. The agouti escaped from an exterior habitat but was found on the walkway and was easily recaptured, she said.

In 2013, a red panda named Rusty famously escaped from the National Zoo. He was recaptured in D.C.'s Adams Morgan neighborhood the following afternoon. A resident, Ashley Foughty, spotted Rusty and tweeted pictures that helped keepers find him in a tree.

Zoo officials said Rusty likely escaped the zoo by "climbing across a 'bridge' created by rain-laden trees and bamboo" -- and he probably did it for a snack of some nearby bamboo, they said.

