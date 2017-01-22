Police Respond to Shooting at San Antonio Mall

Law enforcement outside of store at Rolling Oaks Mall in San Antonio.

Police have responded to a shooting inside the Rolling Oaks Mall in San Antonio, Texas, NBC affiliate WOAI-TV reported.

Video from WOAI-TV shows multiple police cars, ambulances and law enforcement outside of a Dillard's department store.

It's not immediately known if there are any victims or if the shooter has been caught.

The Rolling Oaks Mall is located along Loop 1604 on the northeast side of San Antonio.

