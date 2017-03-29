U.S. Capitol Police fired shots at a driver who tried to ram a police vehicle near the U.S. Capitol Wednesday morning, but the driver was not struck, News4 confirms.

The incident happpened just before 10 a.m. in the area of First and Independence avenues SW, near the United States Botanic Garden.

Shots were fired after the driver drove toward police officers, an official tells NBC News.

The driver is in police custody.

The U.S. Botanic Garden is currently on lock down. Police have also closed Independence Avenue between Washington Avenue and 1st Street SW. The public is asked to avoid the area.

In October 2013, 34-year-old Miriam Carey was shot and killed by law enforcement after she hit a security barrier and a Secret Service officer outside the White House, leading police on a chase that ended near the Capitol.

Stay with News4 on-air and online for more on this developing story.