Alicia Keys spoke on stage at the Women's March in Washington, DC, on Jan. 21, thanking the crowd. "Our potential is unlimited," she said. "We will not allow our bodies to be owned and controlled by men in government, or men anywhere." (Published Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017)

The White House released its first official response to the women's marches yesterday after Press Secretary Sean Spicer ignored shouted questions about the matter on Saturday, NBC News reported.

The statement from a Trump administration official said it was a "shame" that the March for Life next Friday "will not get anywhere near the same amount of coverage that this march got—and those pro-life members were NOT welcome at the Women’s March."

"The organizers noted that their platform is pro-choice and they revoked partnership status’ from pro-life groups," the statement continued.

The White House also called out Madonna, one of many celebrities to speak at marches across the country, for telling crowds that she had "thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House."

Scarlett Johansson Touts Planned Parenthood at DC Rally Speaking at the Women’s March in Washington, DC, actress Scarlett Johansson shared a personal anecdote about Planned Parenthood, on Jan. 21. (Published Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017)

The White House statement does not include the rest of Madonna's comment, which continued: "But I know that this won't change anything. We cannot fall into despair." Instead, Madonna called for a "revolution of love."

"Comments like [Madonna's] are absolutely unacceptable and had they been said about President Obama, the mainstream media would be in an uproar," the statement continued. "The Trump administration welcomes a robust discussion regarding the critical issues facing America’s women and families."

Hundreds of thousands of women and men poured into the nation's capital Saturday for a march aimed at showing Donald Trump they won't be silent over the next four years.

The Washington, D.C., event was the largest of more than 600 "sister marches" planned across the country and around the world. Organizers estimated 3 million people would march worldwide, and city centers across the U.S. were flooded with people in rallies that lasted for hours.

President Trump responded to the march on Twitter Sunday morning, accusing the marchers of not voting and adding more criticism to the celebrities who attended.

"Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn't these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly," Trump wrote.

The marchers brandished signs with messages such as "Women won't back down" and "Less fear more love" and decried Trump's stand on such issues as abortion, health care, diversity and climate change.

The rallies were a peaceful counterpoint to the window-smashing unrest that unfolded on Friday when self-described anarchists tried to disrupt the inauguration. Police used pepper spray and stun grenades against demonstrators. More than 200 people were arrested.

'I Can't Even See the End of the Crowd!': Michael Moore Michael Moore spoke at the Women's March in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, with a dual message of the accomplishment at the number of people who were in attendance -- hundreds of thousands across the city -- and of resistance towards the Trump presidency. (Published Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017)

But the Women's March on Washington didn't yield a single arrest, according to D.C. Homeland Security Director Christopher Geldart.

While the march organizers' "mission and vision" statement never mentions Trump and stresses broad themes, including the message that "women's rights are human rights," the unifying factor among those turning out appeared to be a loathing for the new president and dismay that so much of the country voted for him.

The White House's full statement is below:

The Trump administration welcomes a robust discussion regarding the critical issues facing America’s women and families.